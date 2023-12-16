2024 NCAA Bracketology: Georgia Tech March Madness Odds | December 18
What are Georgia Tech's chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Preseason national championship odds: +50000
How Georgia Tech ranks
|Record
|ACC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-3
|1-0
|NR
|NR
|149
Georgia Tech's best wins
Against the No. 21 Duke Blue Devils on December 2, Georgia Tech picked up its signature win of the season, a 72-68 home victory. Baye Ndongo amassed a team-high 21 points with five rebounds and two assists in the matchup versus Duke.
Next best wins
- 67-59 at home over Mississippi State (No. 37/RPI) on November 28
- 82-81 over Penn State (No. 242/RPI) on December 16
- 88-85 at home over Howard (No. 254/RPI) on November 9
- 70-49 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 334/RPI) on December 9
- 84-62 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 351/RPI) on November 6
Georgia Tech's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-1
- The Yellow Jackets have tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country according to the RPI (one).
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, Georgia Tech has been handed the 108th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.
- The Yellow Jackets have 20 games remaining on the schedule, with 15 contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and five games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- Of Georgia Tech's 20 remaining games this year, it has seven upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Georgia Tech's next game
- Matchup: UMass Minutemen vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV Channel: ESPN2
