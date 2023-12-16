The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-3) are only 2.5-point underdogs against the Penn State Nittany Lions (5-5) at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The game tips at 12:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network. The matchup has a point total of 147.5.

Georgia Tech vs. Penn State Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Penn State -2.5 147.5

Yellow Jackets Betting Records & Stats

Georgia Tech has played only one game this season that ended with a combined score higher than 147.5 points.

The average total for Georgia Tech's games this season is 141.3 points, 6.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, Georgia Tech has compiled a 3-5-0 record against the spread.

Georgia Tech has been an underdog in four games this season and has come away with the win two times (50%) in those contests.

The Yellow Jackets have a record of 2-2 when they're set as an underdog of +110 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Georgia Tech has a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Georgia Tech vs. Penn State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Penn State 5 50% 76.4 147.4 71.4 141.7 141.1 Georgia Tech 1 12.5% 71.0 147.4 70.3 141.7 146.5

Additional Georgia Tech Insights & Trends

The Yellow Jackets score an average of 71.0 points per game, only 0.4 fewer points than the 71.4 the Nittany Lions give up.

Georgia Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when it scores more than 71.4 points.

Georgia Tech vs. Penn State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Penn State 4-6-0 2-4 6-4-0 Georgia Tech 3-5-0 2-2 2-6-0

Georgia Tech vs. Penn State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Penn State Georgia Tech 13-4 Home Record 11-6 4-7 Away Record 3-9 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.7 68.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.6 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-8-0

