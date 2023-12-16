The Georgia Bulldogs (5-2) will face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-3) at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

Javyn Nicholson: 16.1 PTS, 9.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.1 PTS, 9.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Zoesha Smith: 12.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Destiny Thomas: 4.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

4.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Chloe Chapman: 5.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK De'Mauri Flournoy: 10.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Georgia Players to Watch

