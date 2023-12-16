The Penn State Nittany Lions (5-5) go up against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network.

Georgia Tech vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: Big Ten Network

Georgia Tech Stats Insights

The Yellow Jackets have shot at a 39.9% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points fewer than the 43.5% shooting opponents of the Nittany Lions have averaged.

Georgia Tech has compiled a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.5% from the field.

The Yellow Jackets are the 32nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Nittany Lions sit at 176th.

The Yellow Jackets' 71.0 points per game are just 0.4 fewer points than the 71.4 the Nittany Lions give up to opponents.

Georgia Tech is 3-0 when it scores more than 71.4 points.

Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Georgia Tech put up 72.7 points per game last season, 6.1 more than it averaged away (66.6).

The Yellow Jackets conceded fewer points at home (69.0 per game) than on the road (71.8) last season.

At home, Georgia Tech made 7.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.8 fewer than it averaged away (8.4). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (34.5%) than away (33.9%).

