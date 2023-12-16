How to Watch the Georgia State vs. Clemson Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Clemson Tigers (6-4) face the Georgia State Panthers (4-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Georgia State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
- TV: ACC Network X
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Georgia State vs. Clemson Scoring Comparison
- The Panthers' 68.4 points per game are just 1.8 fewer points than the 70.2 the Tigers allow.
- When it scores more than 70.2 points, Georgia State is 3-0.
- Clemson is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 68.4 points.
- The Tigers put up 75.5 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 62.3 the Panthers allow.
- When Clemson scores more than 62.3 points, it is 6-2.
- Georgia State has a 4-3 record when giving up fewer than 75.5 points.
- The Tigers are making 45.4% of their shots from the field, 6.8% higher than the Panthers allow to opponents (38.6%).
- The Panthers shoot 40.8% from the field, 2.6% lower than the Tigers allow.
Georgia State Leaders
- Mikyla Tolivert: 14.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.7 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)
- Crystal Henderson: 10.1 PTS, 2 STL, 36.5 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)
- Alyssa Phillip: 3.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.7 FG%
- Deasia Merrill: 7.9 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 54.8 FG%
- Kaleigh Addie: 9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 53.3 FG%, 50 3PT% (8-for-16)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Georgia State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Western Carolina
|W 90-57
|Ramsey Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|L 94-70
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/14/2023
|@ Winthrop
|L 65-60
|Winthrop Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|@ Clemson
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/19/2023
|LaGrange
|-
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Troy
|-
|Trojan Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.