The BYU Cougars (7-0) will play the Georgia State Panthers (3-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Georgia State vs. BYU Game Information

Georgia State Players to Watch

Spencer Johnson: 12.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Jaxson Robinson: 16.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Trevin Knell: 12.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Noah Waterman: 11.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Richie Saunders: 9.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

BYU Players to Watch

Georgia State vs. BYU Stat Comparison

BYU Rank BYU AVG Georgia State AVG Georgia State Rank 6th 91.3 Points Scored 77.6 126th 10th 59.6 Points Allowed 78.4 319th 5th 41.9 Rebounds 32.4 220th 33rd 11.7 Off. Rebounds 10.7 82nd 1st 12.7 3pt Made 6.7 247th 3rd 21.9 Assists 11.9 263rd 90th 10.6 Turnovers 10.0 57th

