Georgia State vs. Clemson Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 16
Saturday's game between the Clemson Tigers (6-4) and the Georgia State Panthers (4-4) at Littlejohn Coliseum is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-60 and heavily favors Clemson to come out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 16.
The Panthers dropped their most recent game 65-60 against Winthrop on Thursday.
Georgia State vs. Clemson Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network X
Georgia State vs. Clemson Score Prediction
- Prediction: Clemson 80, Georgia State 60
Other Sun Belt Predictions
Georgia State Schedule Analysis
- Against the Western Michigan Broncos on November 10, the Panthers notched their signature win of the season, a 71-58 home victory.
- Georgia State has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (three).
Georgia State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 71-58 at home over Western Michigan (No. 267) on November 10
- 62-52 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 283) on November 14
- 90-57 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 360) on November 28
Georgia State Leaders
- Mikyla Tolivert: 14.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.7 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)
- Crystal Henderson: 10.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 36.5 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)
- Alyssa Phillip: 3.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.7 FG%
- Deasia Merrill: 7.9 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 54.8 FG%
- Kaleigh Addie: 9.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 53.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (8-for-16)
Georgia State Performance Insights
- The Panthers outscore opponents by 6.1 points per game (posting 68.4 points per game, 144th in college basketball, and giving up 62.3 per outing, 149th in college basketball) and have a +49 scoring differential.
