The No. 18 BYU Cougars (9-1) will be attempting to continue a seven-game home winning run when squaring off against the Georgia State Panthers (4-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Marriott Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Georgia State vs. BYU Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Georgia State Stats Insights

  • The Panthers' 42.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Cougars have given up to their opponents (40.3%).
  • Georgia State has compiled a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.3% from the field.
  • The Panthers are the 213th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars sit at 32nd.
  • The Panthers put up 15.0 more points per game (76.9) than the Cougars allow their opponents to score (61.9).
  • When it scores more than 61.9 points, Georgia State is 4-3.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Georgia State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Georgia State put up more points at home (69.1 per game) than on the road (61.7) last season.
  • At home, the Panthers gave up 65.4 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than they allowed away (75.1).
  • Beyond the arc, Georgia State knocked down fewer triples away (4.9 per game) than at home (5.7) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (26.1%) than at home (31.7%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Kennesaw State L 88-77 KSU Convocation Center
12/4/2023 Middle Georgia State W 89-57 Georgia State Convocation Center
12/9/2023 @ Mercer L 64-60 Hawkins Arena
12/16/2023 @ BYU - Marriott Center
12/19/2023 Toccoa Falls - Georgia State Convocation Center
12/30/2023 Arkansas State - Georgia State Convocation Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.