How to Watch Georgia State vs. BYU on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 18 BYU Cougars (9-1) will be attempting to continue a seven-game home winning run when squaring off against the Georgia State Panthers (4-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Marriott Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Georgia State vs. BYU Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
- Appalachian State vs Gardner-Webb (4:00 PM ET | December 16)
- UNC Greensboro vs Marshall (7:00 PM ET | December 16)
Georgia State Stats Insights
- The Panthers' 42.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Cougars have given up to their opponents (40.3%).
- Georgia State has compiled a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.3% from the field.
- The Panthers are the 213th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars sit at 32nd.
- The Panthers put up 15.0 more points per game (76.9) than the Cougars allow their opponents to score (61.9).
- When it scores more than 61.9 points, Georgia State is 4-3.
Georgia State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Georgia State put up more points at home (69.1 per game) than on the road (61.7) last season.
- At home, the Panthers gave up 65.4 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than they allowed away (75.1).
- Beyond the arc, Georgia State knocked down fewer triples away (4.9 per game) than at home (5.7) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (26.1%) than at home (31.7%) as well.
Georgia State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Kennesaw State
|L 88-77
|KSU Convocation Center
|12/4/2023
|Middle Georgia State
|W 89-57
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Mercer
|L 64-60
|Hawkins Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ BYU
|-
|Marriott Center
|12/19/2023
|Toccoa Falls
|-
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|12/30/2023
|Arkansas State
|-
|Georgia State Convocation Center
