The No. 18 BYU Cougars (9-1) will be attempting to continue a seven-game home winning run when squaring off against the Georgia State Panthers (4-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Marriott Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Georgia State vs. BYU Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Marriott Center in Provo, Utah

ESPN+

Georgia State Stats Insights

The Panthers' 42.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Cougars have given up to their opponents (40.3%).

Georgia State has compiled a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.3% from the field.

The Panthers are the 213th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars sit at 32nd.

The Panthers put up 15.0 more points per game (76.9) than the Cougars allow their opponents to score (61.9).

When it scores more than 61.9 points, Georgia State is 4-3.

Georgia State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Georgia State put up more points at home (69.1 per game) than on the road (61.7) last season.

At home, the Panthers gave up 65.4 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than they allowed away (75.1).

Beyond the arc, Georgia State knocked down fewer triples away (4.9 per game) than at home (5.7) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (26.1%) than at home (31.7%) as well.

