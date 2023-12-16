The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-10) will try to stop a 10-game losing stretch when hosting the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Georgia Southern vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Georgia Southern Stats Insights

The Eagles are shooting 39.0% from the field, 5.4% lower than the 44.4% the Seahawks' opponents have shot this season.

Georgia Southern is 0-2 when it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.

The Eagles are the 275th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Seahawks sit at 227th.

The Eagles put up an average of 66.8 points per game, just 3.3 fewer points than the 70.1 the Seahawks give up.

Georgia Southern is 0-3 when it scores more than 70.1 points.

Georgia Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Georgia Southern scored 3.2 more points per game at home (70.8) than away (67.6).

At home, the Eagles allowed 62.2 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 73.2.

At home, Georgia Southern made 6.6 treys per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged away (6.0). Georgia Southern's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (31.5%) than away (31.0%).

Georgia Southern Upcoming Schedule