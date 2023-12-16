Saturday's game between the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (7-2) and the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-10) at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-67, heavily favoring UNC Wilmington to secure the victory. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on December 16.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia Southern vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Statesboro, Georgia

Statesboro, Georgia Venue: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Georgia Southern vs. UNC Wilmington Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Wilmington 80, Georgia Southern 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgia Southern vs. UNC Wilmington

Computer Predicted Spread: UNC Wilmington (-13.1)

UNC Wilmington (-13.1) Computer Predicted Total: 147.0

Georgia Southern's record against the spread this season is 2-7-0, while UNC Wilmington's is 3-3-0. The Eagles have gone over the point total in four games, while Seahawks games have gone over four times.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Georgia Southern Performance Insights

The Eagles average 66.8 points per game (323rd in college basketball) while allowing 81.5 per outing (349th in college basketball). They have a -147 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 14.7 points per game.

Georgia Southern is 277th in college basketball at 34.2 rebounds per game. That's 9.1 fewer than the 43.3 its opponents average.

Georgia Southern knocks down 9.4 three-pointers per game (39th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.8. It shoots 33% from deep while its opponents hit 37.1% from long range.

The Eagles rank 343rd in college basketball by averaging 83.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 347th in college basketball, allowing 101.4 points per 100 possessions.

Georgia Southern has committed 14.7 turnovers per game (341st in college basketball action), 1.7 more than the 13 it forces on average (115th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.