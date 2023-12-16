The Georgia Bulldogs (6-3) will aim to continue a four-game win streak when they host the High Point Panthers (8-3) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The Panthers have won five games in a row.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia vs. High Point matchup.

Georgia vs. High Point Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Georgia vs. High Point Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Moneyline High Point Moneyline BetMGM Georgia (-8.5) 150.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Georgia (-7.5) 150.5 -350 +275 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Georgia vs. High Point Betting Trends

Georgia has covered four times in seven matchups with a spread this season.

Bulldogs games have gone over the point total three out of seven times this season.

High Point has compiled an 8-1-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Panthers and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of nine times this season.

Georgia Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Bookmakers rate Georgia much higher (73rd in the country) than the computer rankings do (87th).

Sportsbooks have moved the Bulldogs' national championship odds down from +15000 at the beginning of the season to +50000. Among all teams in the country, that is the -biggest change.

Georgia has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

