There is high school basketball action in Cobb County, Georgia today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cobb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

The Walker School at Lassiter High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 16

3:00 PM ET on December 16 Location: Marietta, GA

Marietta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Praise Academy at Dominion Christian School

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 16

3:00 PM ET on December 16 Location: Marietta, GA

Marietta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodstock High School at Pope High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 16

4:30 PM ET on December 16 Location: Marietta, GA

Marietta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

South Cobb High School at Douglas County High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 16

5:30 PM ET on December 16 Location: Douglasville, GA

Douglasville, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Pius X Catholic High School at Mt. Bethel Christian Academy