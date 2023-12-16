Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bibb County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Bibb County, Georgia? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Bibb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Covenant Academy at First Presbyterian Day School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Macon, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
