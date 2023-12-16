The Tampa Bay Lightning, including Anthony Cirelli, take the ice Saturday versus the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Cirelli's props? Here is some information to help you.

Anthony Cirelli vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Cirelli Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Cirelli has a plus-minus rating of -4, while averaging 17:17 on the ice per game.

Cirelli has netted a goal in a game seven times this season in 30 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 13 of 30 games this season, Cirelli has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In eight of 30 games this year, Cirelli has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Cirelli's implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

Cirelli has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Cirelli Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 103 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-14).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 30 Games 1 16 Points 1 8 Goals 1 8 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.