Will Alex Barre-Boulet Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 16?
The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming game against the Calgary Flames is slated for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Alex Barre-Boulet light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Alex Barre-Boulet score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)
Barre-Boulet stats and insights
- In five of 24 games this season, Barre-Boulet has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Flames yet this season.
- He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 13.2% of them.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 103 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Barre-Boulet recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|10:39
|Away
|W 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|10:59
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:14
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|12:40
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/6/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:22
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|11:55
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|12:48
|Away
|L 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:02
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|13:26
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|6:57
|Home
|W 6-4
Lightning vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
