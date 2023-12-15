Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tattnall County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball action in Tattnall County, Georgia today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Tattnall County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tattnall County High School at Appling County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Baxley, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
