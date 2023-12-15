Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Muscogee County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Muscogee County, Georgia and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Muscogee County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Glenwood School at Brookstone School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Columbus, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harris County High School at Hardaway High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Columbus, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jordan Vocational High School at Academy for Classical Education
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Macon, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
