Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Liberty County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Liberty County, Georgia, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Liberty County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Coffee High School at Bradwell Institute
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Hinesville, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.