When the Toronto Raptors (10-14) and Atlanta Hawks (9-14) square off at Scotiabank Arena on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, Trae Young will be a player to watch.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Raptors

Game Day: Friday, December 15

Friday, December 15 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: TSN, BSSE

TSN, BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hawks' Last Game

The Raptors beat the Hawks, 135-128, on Wednesday. Pascal Siakam poured in a team-high 33 points for the Raptors, and added seven rebounds and seven assists. Young had 35 points, plus four rebounds and 17 assists, for the Hawks.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 35 4 17 0 1 4 Bogdan Bogdanovic 20 3 5 4 0 4 Dejounte Murray 20 3 5 0 2 4

Hawks Players to Watch

Young averages 27.2 points, 2.8 boards and 10.8 assists, making 41.7% of his shots from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range, with 3 triples per contest.

Dejounte Murray chips in with 20 points per game, plus 4.4 boards and 5.3 assists.

Clint Capela's numbers for the season are 11.2 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, making 56.7% of his shots from the field.

Bogdan Bogdanovic averages 17.3 points, 3.4 boards and 2.4 assists, making 46.6% of his shots from the field and 40.9% from 3-point range, with 3.4 treys per contest (fifth in league).

The Hawks receive 13 points per game from Saddiq Bey, plus 6.1 boards and 1.3 assists.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 27.6 2.8 9.7 1 0.3 3.7 Dejounte Murray 17.8 4.6 5.3 1.8 0.3 2.3 Clint Capela 12.1 11.5 1.3 0.5 1.7 0 Bogdan Bogdanovic 19.8 4.4 1.9 1.6 0.2 4.2 Saddiq Bey 14.1 6.5 1.3 1.2 0.1 1.8

