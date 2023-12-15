How to Watch the Hawks vs. Raptors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Atlanta Hawks (9-14) will attempt to break a five-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Toronto Raptors (10-14) on December 15, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Raptors and Hawks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Hawks vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
Hawks vs Raptors Additional Info
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks have shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points below the 47.9% shooting opponents of the Raptors have averaged.
- Atlanta is 8-4 when it shoots higher than 47.9% from the field.
- The Raptors are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank second.
- The Hawks score an average of 122.5 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 114.4 the Raptors give up.
- Atlanta is 9-7 when it scores more than 114.4 points.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 the Hawks are averaging more points at home (125 per game) than away (120.5). But they are also allowing more at home (126.4) than on the road (120.9).
- Atlanta is giving up more points at home (126.4 per game) than on the road (120.9).
- This year the Hawks are averaging more assists at home (25.9 per game) than away (25).
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jalen Johnson
|Out
|Wrist
|Mouhamed Gueye
|Out
|Back
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out
|Thumb
|De'Andre Hunter
|Questionable
|Quadricep
|AJ Griffin
|Out
|Personal
