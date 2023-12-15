The Atlanta Hawks (9-9), on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena, face the Toronto Raptors (9-11). The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on TSN and BSSE.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Hawks vs. Raptors Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Friday, December 15

Friday, December 15 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: TSN, BSSE

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Hawks Games

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young puts up 26.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 10.6 assists per game for the Hawks.

The Hawks are receiving 19.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game from Dejounte Murray this season.

Clint Capela gets the Hawks 10.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest while averaging 0.7 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.

The Hawks are receiving 15.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Bogdan Bogdanovic this year.

The Hawks are receiving 14.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from De'Andre Hunter this season.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Raptors Players to Watch

Scottie Barnes puts up 19.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest, shooting 46.6% from the field and 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Pascal Siakam puts up 20 points, 5 assists and 7.2 boards per contest.

Dennis Schroder posts 15.9 points, 3 rebounds and 7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Jakob Poeltl averages 11.4 points, 8.5 boards and 2.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks.

OG Anunoby posts 14.6 points, 4.1 boards and 2.1 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawks vs. Raptors Stat Comparison

Raptors Hawks 111.2 Points Avg. 123.3 112.5 Points Allowed Avg. 122.3 46.2% Field Goal % 47.4% 33.7% Three Point % 37.1%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.