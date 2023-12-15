In Fulton County, Georgia, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Info on how to watch them is available here.

Fulton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Midtown High School at The Lovett School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Atlanta, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Washington High School at B.E.S.T. Academy

  • Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Atlanta, GA
  • Conference: 2A - Region 6
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Banneker High School at Frederick Douglass High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Atlanta, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Maynard H Jackson High School at Discovery High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Lawrenceville, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

South Atlanta High School at Mount Paran Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Kennesaw, GA
  • Conference: 2A - Region 6
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Arlington Christian School at Providence Christian Academy

  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Lilburn, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

