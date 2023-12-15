Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Douglas County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Douglas County, Georgia is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Douglas County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lithia Springs High School at New Manchester High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Douglasville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
