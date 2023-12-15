Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in DeKalb County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in DeKalb County, Georgia. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
DeKalb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Decatur High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Decatur, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Martin Luther King Jr. High School at Apalachee High School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Winder, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arabia Mountain High School at Woodland High School - Stockbridge
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Stockbridge, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
