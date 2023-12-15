Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cobb County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Cobb County, Georgia, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cobb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Atlanta High School at Mount Paran Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Kennesaw, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Allatoona High School at Lassiter High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Marietta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The King's Academy at Dominion Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Marietta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Paulding County High School at Harrison High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Kennesaw, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
