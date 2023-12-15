Bibb County, Georgia has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Bibb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mount De Sales Academy at Bulloch Academy

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 15

5:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Statesboro, GA

Statesboro, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Crisp Academy at Windsor Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Macon, GA

Macon, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Jordan Vocational High School at Academy for Classical Education