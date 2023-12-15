ACC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
There is one game featuring an ACC team on Friday in college basketball action.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
ACC Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Western Carolina Catamounts at North Carolina Tar Heels
|7:00 PM ET, Friday, December 15
|ACC Network Extra
Follow ACC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.