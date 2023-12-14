Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Walker County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Walker County, Georgia? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Walker County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dade County High School at Oakwood Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Chickamauga, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
