Will Tanner Jeannot Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 14?
Should you wager on Tanner Jeannot to light the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Edmonton Oilers face off on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Tanner Jeannot score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Jeannot stats and insights
- Jeannot has scored in six of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has scored one goal versus the Oilers this season in one game (two shots).
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 14.6% of them.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 85 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.8 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.
Jeannot recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|12:24
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|12:30
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:46
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/6/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|10:43
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|12:43
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|12:54
|Away
|L 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|15:00
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:31
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/27/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|11:58
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:57
|Away
|W 8-2
Lightning vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
