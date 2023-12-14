Will Nikita Kucherov Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 14?
On Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning square off with the Edmonton Oilers. Is Nikita Kucherov going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Nikita Kucherov score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)
Kucherov stats and insights
- Kucherov has scored in 12 of 29 games this season, and had multiple goals in seven of those games.
- In one game versus the Oilers this season, he has attempted six shots and scored two goals.
- On the power play, Kucherov has accumulated seven goals and 15 assists.
- Kucherov averages 4.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.0%.
Oilers defensive stats
- On defense, the Oilers are conceding 85 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Oilers have one shutout, and they average 19.8 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.
Kucherov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|26:16
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Kraken
|3
|2
|1
|21:21
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|23:26
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/6/2023
|Penguins
|2
|1
|1
|21:19
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Stars
|2
|1
|1
|19:28
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|21:47
|Away
|L 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Penguins
|2
|0
|2
|24:10
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|22:50
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/27/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|19:41
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|6
|2
|4
|20:30
|Away
|W 8-2
Lightning vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
