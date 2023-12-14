On Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning square off with the Edmonton Oilers. Is Nikita Kucherov going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Nikita Kucherov score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)

Kucherov stats and insights

  • Kucherov has scored in 12 of 29 games this season, and had multiple goals in seven of those games.
  • In one game versus the Oilers this season, he has attempted six shots and scored two goals.
  • On the power play, Kucherov has accumulated seven goals and 15 assists.
  • Kucherov averages 4.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.0%.

Oilers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Oilers are conceding 85 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have one shutout, and they average 19.8 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Kucherov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 26:16 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Kraken 3 2 1 21:21 Away W 4-3 OT
12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 23:26 Away L 5-1
12/6/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 21:19 Home W 3-1
12/4/2023 Stars 2 1 1 19:28 Home W 4-0
12/2/2023 Stars 1 0 1 21:47 Away L 8-1
11/30/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 24:10 Home L 4-2
11/28/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 22:50 Away L 3-1
11/27/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 19:41 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Hurricanes 6 2 4 20:30 Away W 8-2

Lightning vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

