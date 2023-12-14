Should you bet on Nicholas Paul to light the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Edmonton Oilers face off on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Nicholas Paul score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Paul stats and insights

Paul has scored in seven of 30 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has not scored versus the Oilers this season in one game (zero shots).

He has five goals on the power play, and also one assist.

He has a 15.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Oilers are allowing 85 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have one shutout, and they average 19.8 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Paul recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:24 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 22:07 Away W 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:10 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:47 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:16 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:39 Away L 8-1 11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:44 Home L 4-2 11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:54 Away L 3-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:12 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:45 Away W 8-2

Lightning vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

