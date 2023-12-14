Fantasy Football Week 15 QB Rankings
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:04 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Before you set your NFL fantasy lineup for Week 15, take a look at our QB rankings in this article.
Top fantasy QBs this season heading into Week 15
|Name
|Team
|Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Pts/Game
|Pass Att./Game
|Rush Att./Game
|Josh Allen
|Bills
|307.4
|23.6
|36.5
|5.5
|Jalen Hurts
|Eagles
|291.8
|22.4
|33.1
|9.7
|Dak Prescott
|Cowboys
|272.8
|21
|34.6
|3.4
|Lamar Jackson
|Ravens
|253.8
|19.5
|29
|9.5
|Brock Purdy
|49ers
|249.9
|19.2
|27.6
|2.8
|C.J. Stroud
|Texans
|242.6
|18.7
|33.9
|2.7
|Sam Howell
|Commanders
|237
|18.2
|39.2
|3.1
|Patrick Mahomes II
|Chiefs
|235.7
|18.1
|37.5
|4.5
|Justin Herbert
|Chargers
|234.2
|18
|35.1
|4
|Jordan Love
|Packers
|230.7
|17.7
|34.4
|3.2
|Trevor Lawrence
|Jaguars
|222.4
|17.1
|34.5
|4.5
|Tua Tagovailoa
|Dolphins
|219.4
|16.9
|33.4
|2.3
|Russell Wilson
|Broncos
|215.9
|16.6
|29.1
|5.3
|Jared Goff
|Lions
|213.9
|16.5
|35.8
|2.2
|Baker Mayfield
|Buccaneers
|202.7
|15.6
|33.7
|3.8
|Joshua Dobbs
|Cardinals and Vikings
|200.5
|15.4
|32.1
|5.9
|Matthew Stafford
|Rams
|191.5
|16
|35
|1.5
|Geno Smith
|Seahawks
|172.8
|14.4
|33.5
|2.5
|Justin Fields
|Bears
|162.2
|18
|28.3
|9.9
|Desmond Ridder
|Falcons
|154.9
|12.9
|27.8
|3.8
|Derek Carr
|Saints
|153
|11.8
|32.3
|1.8
|Kirk Cousins
|Vikings
|149.9
|18.7
|38.9
|1.8
|Joe Burrow
|Bengals
|147.2
|14.7
|36.5
|3.1
|Gardner Minshew
|Colts
|144.7
|12.1
|31.5
|2.1
|Zach Wilson
|Jets
|120.8
|11
|32.5
|3.3
This Week's Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders
|8:15 PM ET, Thursday, December 14
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|NFL Network | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts
|4:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|NFL Network | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Denver Broncos at Detroit Lions
|8:15 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|NFL Network | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New York Jets at Miami Dolphins
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New York Giants at New Orleans Saints
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Rams
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Dallas Cowboys at Buffalo Bills
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars
|8:20 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks
|8:15 PM ET, Monday, December 18
|ABC/ESPN
