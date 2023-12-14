Can we count on Mikey Eyssimont scoring a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning face off with the Edmonton Oilers at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Mikey Eyssimont score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Eyssimont stats and insights

  • In four of 29 games this season, Eyssimont has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not scored against the Oilers this season in one game (two shots).
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Eyssimont's shooting percentage is 6.5%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Oilers are giving up 85 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 19.8 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Eyssimont recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 9:09 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:10 Away W 4-3 OT
12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:02 Away L 5-1
12/6/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 9:16 Home W 3-1
12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:24 Home W 4-0
12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:17 Away L 8-1
11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:03 Home L 4-2
11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:38 Away L 3-1
11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:06 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 14:31 Away W 8-2

Lightning vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

