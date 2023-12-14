Can we count on Mikey Eyssimont scoring a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning face off with the Edmonton Oilers at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mikey Eyssimont score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Eyssimont stats and insights

In four of 29 games this season, Eyssimont has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Oilers this season in one game (two shots).

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Eyssimont's shooting percentage is 6.5%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oilers defensive stats

On defense, the Oilers are giving up 85 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 19.8 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Eyssimont recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 9:09 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:10 Away W 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:02 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 9:16 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:24 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:17 Away L 8-1 11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:03 Home L 4-2 11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:38 Away L 3-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:06 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 14:31 Away W 8-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.