Will Luke Glendening Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 14?
Will Luke Glendening light the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Luke Glendening score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Glendening stats and insights
- Glendening has scored in four of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has taken one shot in one game against the Oilers this season, and has scored one goal.
- Glendening has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.6 shots per game, and converts 23.5% of them.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 85 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 19.8 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.
Glendening recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|11:20
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:36
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:11
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/6/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:59
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|11:05
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|12:47
|Away
|L 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|7:52
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|9:10
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/27/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|11:39
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|13:46
|Away
|W 8-2
Lightning vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
