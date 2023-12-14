Should you wager on Haydn Fleury to score a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Edmonton Oilers face off on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Haydn Fleury score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2300 (Bet $10 to win $230.00 if he scores a goal)

Fleury stats and insights

Fleury is yet to score through five games this season.

In one game against the Oilers this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Fleury has zero points on the power play.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have conceded 85 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 19.8 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Fleury recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:55 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 8:32 Away W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:23 Away L 3-1 10/30/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 12:19 Home L 4-3 OT 10/14/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:08 Away L 6-4

Lightning vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

