Thursday's contest at Winthrop Coliseum has the Georgia State Panthers (4-3) matching up with the Winthrop Eagles (5-5) at 6:00 PM ET (on December 14). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 63-62 victory for Georgia State, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Panthers' last contest was a 94-70 loss to Georgia Tech on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Georgia State vs. Winthrop Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina

Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia State vs. Winthrop Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia State 63, Winthrop 62

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Georgia State Schedule Analysis

The Panthers' signature victory this season came against the Western Michigan Broncos, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 267) in our computer rankings. The Panthers brought home the 71-58 win at home on November 10.

Georgia State has two losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 44th-most in Division 1.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Georgia State 2023-24 Best Wins

71-58 at home over Western Michigan (No. 267) on November 10

62-52 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 275) on November 14

90-57 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 360) on November 28

Georgia State Leaders

Crystal Henderson: 10.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 35.3 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)

10.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 35.3 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23) Mikyla Tolivert: 14.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.9 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

14.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.9 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Alyssa Phillip: 3.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.5 FG%

3.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.5 FG% Deasia Merrill: 7.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 51.4 FG%

7.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 51.4 FG% Kaleigh Addie: 9.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 57.9 FG%, 58.3 3PT% (7-for-12)

Georgia State Performance Insights

The Panthers outscore opponents by 7.7 points per game (posting 69.6 points per game, 131st in college basketball, and giving up 61.9 per outing, 137th in college basketball) and have a +54 scoring differential.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.