The Winthrop Eagles (5-5) square off against the Georgia State Panthers (4-3) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

Georgia State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina

Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Georgia State vs. Winthrop Scoring Comparison

The Panthers' 69.6 points per game are 8.8 more points than the 60.8 the Eagles allow.

When it scores more than 60.8 points, Georgia State is 4-2.

Winthrop is 5-2 when it gives up fewer than 69.6 points.

The 57.5 points per game the Eagles average are the same as the Panthers allow.

Winthrop is 3-0 when scoring more than 61.9 points.

When Georgia State allows fewer than 57.5 points, it is 3-1.

The Eagles are making 36.7% of their shots from the field, just 0.7% lower than the Panthers allow to opponents (37.4%).

The Panthers shoot 39.9% from the field, 2.8% higher than the Eagles concede.

Georgia State Leaders

Crystal Henderson: 10.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 35.3 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)

10.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 35.3 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23) Mikyla Tolivert: 14.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.9 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

14.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.9 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Alyssa Phillip: 3.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.5 FG%

3.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.5 FG% Deasia Merrill: 7.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 51.4 FG%

7.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 51.4 FG% Kaleigh Addie: 9.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 57.9 FG%, 58.3 3PT% (7-for-12)

