Will Brayden Point Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 14?
In the upcoming tilt against the Edmonton Oilers, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Brayden Point to find the back of the net for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.
Will Brayden Point score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)
Point stats and insights
- Point has scored in nine of 30 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- In one game versus the Oilers this season, he has attempted four shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Point has picked up six goals and seven assists on the power play.
- He has a 16.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.7 shots per game.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers have given up 85 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 19.8 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.
Point recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|21:58
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|21:27
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|20:45
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/6/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|19:37
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|17:04
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|21:03
|Away
|L 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|22:15
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|19:48
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/27/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|19:35
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|5
|3
|2
|18:03
|Away
|W 8-2
Lightning vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
