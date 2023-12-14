Brandon Hagel will be in action when the Tampa Bay Lightning and Edmonton Oilers meet at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023. Looking to bet on Hagel's props? Here is some information to help you.

Brandon Hagel vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Hagel Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Hagel has averaged 18:44 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

Hagel has scored a goal in nine of 30 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Hagel has a point in 18 of 30 games this year, with multiple points in eight of them.

Hagel has an assist in 14 of 30 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability is 58.2% that Hagel goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hagel has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hagel Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 85 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +6 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 30 Games 3 27 Points 2 10 Goals 2 17 Assists 0

