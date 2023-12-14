Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Barrow County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Barrow County, Georgia today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Barrow County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lanier Christian Academy at Bethlehem Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Bethlehem, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
