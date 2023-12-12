On Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning go head to head against the Vancouver Canucks. Is Tanner Jeannot going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Tanner Jeannot score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Jeannot stats and insights

  • Jeannot has scored in six of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Canucks this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
  • He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 15.4% of them.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have conceded 73 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents three times while averaging 19.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Jeannot recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 12:30 Away W 4-3 OT
12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:46 Away L 5-1
12/6/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 10:43 Home W 3-1
12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:43 Home W 4-0
12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:54 Away L 8-1
11/30/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 15:00 Home L 4-2
11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:31 Away L 3-1
11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:58 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:57 Away W 8-2
11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:18 Home L 3-2 OT

Lightning vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

