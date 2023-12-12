Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Polk County This Week
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Polk County, Georgia, there are attractive high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Georgia This Week
Polk County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Rockmart High School at Pierce County High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.