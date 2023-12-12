For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Nikita Kucherov a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Nikita Kucherov score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a goal)

Kucherov stats and insights

Kucherov has scored in 12 of 28 games this season, and had multiple goals in seven of those games.

In one game versus the Canucks this season, he has taken seven shots and scored two goals.

He has seven goals on the power play, and also 15 assists.

He has a 14.0% shooting percentage, attempting 4.7 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 73 goals in total (2.6 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 19.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Kucherov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Kraken 3 2 1 21:21 Away W 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 23:26 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 21:19 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 2 1 1 19:28 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 1 0 1 21:47 Away L 8-1 11/30/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 24:10 Home L 4-2 11/28/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 22:50 Away L 3-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 19:41 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 6 2 4 20:30 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 1 0 1 21:00 Home L 3-2 OT

Lightning vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

