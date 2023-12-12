Monday's NHL lineup includes top teams in play. Among those games is the Detroit Red Wings playing the Dallas Stars.

How to watch all the action in the NHL on Monday is included here.

Sign up using our links for ESPN+, Fubo and Max to make sure you can stream NHL action across your devices this season.

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Today's NHL Games

Watch the NHL all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!