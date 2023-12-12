For those looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Mikey Eyssimont a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Mikey Eyssimont score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Eyssimont stats and insights

In four of 28 games this season, Eyssimont has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Canucks this season, he has taken four shots and scored one goal.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 6.8% of them.

Canucks defensive stats

On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 73 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 19.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Eyssimont recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:10 Away W 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:02 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 9:16 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:24 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:17 Away L 8-1 11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:03 Home L 4-2 11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:38 Away L 3-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:06 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 14:31 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:44 Home L 3-2 OT

Lightning vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

