Top Player Prop Bets for Lightning vs. Canucks on December 12, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for J.T. Miller, Nikita Kucherov and other players on the Vancouver Canucks and Tampa Bay Lightning before their matchup at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday at Rogers Arena.
Lightning vs. Canucks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Lightning vs. Canucks Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning
Nikita Kucherov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
Kucherov's 47 points are important for Tampa Bay. He has 19 goals and 28 assists in 28 games.
Kucherov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kraken
|Dec. 9
|2
|1
|3
|5
|at Predators
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Penguins
|Dec. 6
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|at Stars
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|6
Brayden Point Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
Brayden Point has racked up 31 total points (1.1 per game) this campaign. He has 12 goals and 19 assists.
Point Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kraken
|Dec. 9
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Predators
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Penguins
|Dec. 6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Stars
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|0
NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks
J.T. Miller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
One of Vancouver's top offensive players this season is Miller, who has 40 points (15 goals, 25 assists) and plays an average of 20:05 per game.
Miller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 9
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 5
|1
|2
|3
|4
|at Flames
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|3
Elias Pettersson Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
Elias Pettersson is another of Vancouver's top contributors through 28 games, with 11 goals and 26 assists.
Pettersson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 9
|1
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 5
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Flames
|Dec. 2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|0
