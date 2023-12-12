The Vancouver Canucks (18-9-1) take on the Tampa Bay Lightning (13-11-5) at Rogers Arena on Tuesday, December 12 at 10:00 PM ET on BSSUN and ESPN+. The Canucks took down the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 in their most recent game, while the Lightning are coming off a 4-3 overtime win over the Seattle Kraken.

Lightning vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Canucks (-130) Lightning (+110) 6.5 Canucks (-1.5)

Lightning Betting Insights

This season the Lightning have been an underdog 14 times, and won six, or 42.9%, of those games.

Tampa Bay is 4-4 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +110 or more on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 47.6% chance of victory for the Lightning.

Tampa Bay's games this season have had over 6.5 goals 15 of 29 times.

Lightning vs Canucks Additional Info

Lightning vs. Canucks Rankings

Canucks Total (Rank) Lightning Total (Rank) 107 (1st) Goals 95 (5th) 73 (10th) Goals Allowed 102 (30th) 26 (3rd) Power Play Goals 29 (1st) 22 (26th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 16 (12th)

Lightning Advanced Stats

Over its last 10 contests, Tampa Bay went 4-6-0 against the spread and 4-5-1 straight up.

In its past 10 games, Tampa Bay has gone over the total three times.

The Lightning have averaged a total of 6.4 goals over their last 10 games, 0.1 less than this matchup's over/under of 6.5.

In their last 10 games, the Lightning and their opponents are scoring 1.8 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.

The Lightning have the NHL's fifth-best scoring offense (95 total goals, 3.3 per game).

The Lightning have allowed 3.5 goals per game, 102 total, which ranks 30th among league teams.

Their 22nd-ranked goal differential is -7.

