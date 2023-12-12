Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Haralson County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Haralson County, Georgia today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Haralson County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Model High School at Haralson County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Tallapoosa, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
