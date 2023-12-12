Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gwinnett County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Gwinnett County, Georgia today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Gwinnett County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Covenant Christian Academy at Friendship Christian School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Suwanee, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain View High School at Discovery High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Lawrenceville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Notre Dame Academy at Furtah Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Acworth, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Milton High School at Parkview High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Lilburn, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Old Suwanee Christian School at Sugar Hill Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Sugar Hill, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St Francis High School at Wesleyan School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Norcross, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
