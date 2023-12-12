High school basketball competition in Fulton County, Georgia is happening today, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Fulton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Daniel McLaughlin Therrell High School at Tri-Cities High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12

6:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: East Point, GA

East Point, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Miller Grove High School at Druid Hills High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12

6:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Conference: 4A - Region 6

4A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Benjamin E. Mays High School at Frederick Douglass High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

G.W. Carver STEM High School at W. D. Mohammed High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Cambridge High School at Lassiter High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Marietta, GA

Marietta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

North Cobb High School at Denmark High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Alpharetta, GA

Alpharetta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Walton High School at Blessed Trinity Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Roswell, GA

Roswell, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Milton High School at Parkview High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Lilburn, GA

Lilburn, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Cherokee High School at Marist School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Fellowship Christian School at Roswell High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Roswell, GA

Roswell, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

St Francis High School at Wesleyan School